KV, Alhilal Cantt

The school held an Investiture ceremonyon its campus. The Student Council of the Session 2022-23 was introduced to the whole school. BimlaVerma, officiating Principal of the Vidyalaya and RS Guleria, PGT Maths, honoured the students. Aashima of Class XII was elected as the Head Girl and Rahul of Class XII was elected as the Head Boy of the school. A total of 34 members of the Student Council took an oath of integrity. The officiating Principal of the school blessed the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...
Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended
Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...
In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held
The suspect is already booked under several cases, including...
Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala
Kangra SP Khushal Sharma says the case has been cracked but ...
I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
He was recently arrested by Punjab Police