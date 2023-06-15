KV, Dharamsala Cantonment

The G20 Jan bhagidari programme was organised virtually. Various activities were organised in different phases. On the first day, a quiz was organised, it was followed by FLN based quiz, painting competition, FLN film screening, story-making competition, poetry writing competition etc. Principal of the school Pushpa Sharma thanked parents for participating in the programme. She expressed hope that all educationists, teachers, students and parents would continue to co-operate for the successful completion of this programme.
