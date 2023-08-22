KV, Dharamsala Cantonment

A career counselling session was organised by Ms Kohli PGT English in the library. The session was addressed by an Army officer, Taja Ram, and was attended by students of Class IX and X. Taja Ram enlightened the students about the value of Army uniform. He elaborated on the careers to join the Army and the eligibility criteria. He shared information about Agniveer scheme, NDA, TES ACC, SSE, etc, with the students. The session ended with the address of Principal Pushpa Sharma.
