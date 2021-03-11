KV, Dharamsala Cantt

Independence Day event was organised in both online and offline mode (as per HP Govt. directions.) Various programmes apart from the flag hoisting by the Principal Pushpa Sharma were organised for students. Dr Rajendra Singh hosted the programme. Suman and a group of teachers hoisted the Tricolour. Stirring speeches, mesmerising group dance and poetry-recitation besides parents' address etc. were organised on the occasion. Inter-House competitions and activities were organised in the school thoroughout last week under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. At the end of the programme, Principal Pushpa Sharma motivated the students to be prepared to make an invaluable contribution for the growth of our country.