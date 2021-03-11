KV, Dharamsala Cantt

Independence Day event was organised in both online and offline mode (as per HP Govt. directions.) Various programmes apart from the flag hoisting by the Principal Pushpa Sharma were organised for students. Dr Rajendra Singh hosted the programme. Suman and a group of teachers hoisted the Tricolour. Stirring speeches, mesmerising group dance and poetry-recitation besides parents' address etc. were organised on the occasion. Inter-House competitions and activities were organised in the school thoroughout last week under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. At the end of the programme, Principal Pushpa Sharma motivated the students to be prepared to make an invaluable contribution for the growth of our country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...