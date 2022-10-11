KV, Dharamsala Cantt

The school organised plogging run under FIT India Campaign-3rd edition recently, in which all the students and teachers participated. Many parents also joined the great venture. The students and KVD staff spread the message of cleanliness during their run as they picked up trash on the way. Maintaining a clean environment reduces pollution, preserves our eco system, protects endangered species, and also helps preserve the earth's natural resources. In society, the state of cleanliness of a society represents the mindset of people. Pushpa Sharma, Principal of KV also highlighted the importance of cleanliness by saying," Cleanliness helps us stay refreshed and hygienic at physical and mental level too.