KV, Dharamsala Cantt

The school organised plogging run under FIT India Campaign-3rd edition recently, in which all the students and teachers participated. Many parents also joined the great venture. The students and KVD staff spread the message of cleanliness during their run as they picked up trash on the way. Maintaining a clean environment reduces pollution, preserves our eco system, protects endangered species, and also helps preserve the earth's natural resources. In society, the state of cleanliness of a society represents the mindset of people. Pushpa Sharma, Principal of KV also highlighted the importance of cleanliness by saying," Cleanliness helps us stay refreshed and hygienic at physical and mental level too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president
Jay Shah to remain secretary
Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1
A 3-judge Bench led by CJI UU Lalit says the Centre is at li...