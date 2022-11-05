A two-day cluster-level Rashtriya Ekta Parv 2022-23 was organised in the school. Nearly 250 students of Kendriya Vidyalayas of Yol Cantt, Dharamsala Cantt, Alhilal, Palampur and Bhanala participated. The activities of the Ekta Parv were divided into two parts — Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and KVS Kala Utsav. Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, there were two competitions — group dance national and group song national. Under KVS Kala Utsav, competitions like vocal music classic, vocal music traditional, instrumental music, classical dance, folk dance, visual arts, etc, were organised. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantt, got the first position and KV, Yol Cantt, got the second. At the conclusion of the function, Principal, KV, Dharamsala Cantt, Pushpa Sharma, distributed prizes to the winners and motivated all the pupils to participate in activities related to Indian culture and patriotic ventures, so that the students could become aware of Indian cultural values and they shall develop a deep bond with incredible India.