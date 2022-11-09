KV, Dharamsala Cantt.

Ekta Diwas was celebrated at KV, Dharamshala Cantt, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Several Students presented various zealous programmes related to the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the morning assembly. The students read out essays and recited poems etc. related to his patriotic life. Addressing the students, Vipul Kumar, TGT social science, explained the significance of celebrating Ekta Diwas and the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his devotion towards the nation. On this occasion, a 'Unity Run' was also organised under the leadership of Chaman and Manjuli, in which all teachers and students of the school participated enthusiastically.
