KV, Dharamsala Cantt.

The Republic Day celebrations at the school were organised in virtual mode as well as offline. Dr. Rajendra Singh was the Master of Ceremony on the occasion. He highlighted the importance of Republic Day in his address. Different presentations viz., speech, group dance and poetry recitation were presented by the students. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Pushpa Sharma highlighted the things that make us extremely proud of our country. She told the students that service to Mother India was the ultimate duty of every citizen. The celebration concluded with the Principal and the students proudly chanting the slogans of "Vande Mataram" & "Bharat Mata ki Jai".
