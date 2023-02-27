KV, Dharamsala Cantt

The birth anniversary of Lord Baden Powell, father of Bharat Scouts and Guides, was celebrated as the World Thinking Day on the school premises. All the scouts, guides, cubs and bulbuls of the school participated in the programme which witnessed a "sarvadharma" prayer, "Vishwa Shanti Yatra", "Vishwa Ekta Race", best out of waste and clay-making competition. The event was celebrated under the chairmanship of the Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Gurugram region, and Principal of the school Pushpa Sharma. School's scouts and guides TP Tarun, Sudhir Kumar, Chaman Singh, Sheelu, Ashima and Ranjubala made a commendable contribution in celebrating the day.