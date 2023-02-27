KV, Dharamsala Cantt

The birth anniversary of Lord Baden Powell, father of Bharat Scouts and Guides, was celebrated as the World Thinking Day on the school premises. All the scouts, guides, cubs and bulbuls of the school participated in the programme which witnessed a "sarvadharma" prayer, "Vishwa Shanti Yatra", "Vishwa Ekta Race", best out of waste and clay-making competition. The event was celebrated under the chairmanship of the Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Gurugram region, and Principal of the school Pushpa Sharma. School's scouts and guides TP Tarun, Sudhir Kumar, Chaman Singh, Sheelu, Ashima and Ranjubala made a commendable contribution in celebrating the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP
Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...
Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus
Navjot Singh, a third-year student of computer engineering a...
Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report
The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...