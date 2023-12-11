KV, Dharamsala Cantt

World AIDS Day was observed, with the aim of spreading awareness in the school. The biggest goal behind observing this day is to increase awareness about the AIDS epidemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. The teacher in-charge of the programme was Doli, PGT Commerce. In the morning assembly, the programme director Anita Kohli, PGT English, explained to the students the purpose of celebrating AIDS Day. Students of class presented a play in which they gave a message to everyone to be alert about this disease. Addressing the students, Principal Pushpa Sharma expounded that AIDS is a serious disease and its treatment is prevention and vigilance. Hence, all the citizens of the country have to work together to defeat this disease and the stigma behind it.

