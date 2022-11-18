KV, Dharamshala Cantonment

The school held a function to celebrated Sports Day, Annual Prize Distribution and Children’s Day on its campus. Col Piyush Seth of 33 Mt Brigade, Dharamshala Cantt. who was the chief guest, declared the meet open. The day started off with a lovely parade by the Scouts and Guides to pay salutations to the chief guest. This was followed by the inter-house march past and oath-taking ceremony. The students witnessed various cultural programmes, like Greek, Aerobics and Pahari dances. Balloon, Jalebi, Dressing, Sack, three-legged and frog races of the primary section students kept the audience enthralled. The numerous games and food stalls attracted a huge crowd of excited students, who celebrated Children’s Day in the true spirit. Another highlight of the day was the distribution of prizes to the meritorious students, winners of CCA competitions and KVS National Sports champions. The teachers were also awarded with trophies for securing the highest PI and giving 100 % CBSE - 2022 results. Principal Pushpa Sharma was felicitated by the chief guest for the 100% CBSE school results.