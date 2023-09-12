KV, Dharmsala Cantonment, celebrates Teachers' Day

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in the school. The school courtyard was beautifully decorated. The programme was conducted by Head of the CCA Department Anita Kohli. Nominee Chairman of VMC Lt Col BS Badal was the chief guest. He was accorded a ‘Green Welcome’ by Pupil-teachers. A prayer meeting was organised by schoolteachers. In her address, the Principal highlighted the importance of Guru and defined teachers as guiding beacons of education. On behalf of the Chairman of the School Management Committee, three teachers, Anita Kohli, PGT, English, Swarn Singh, TGT, English, and Vipul Kumar, TGT social science, along with the Principal were awarded for 100 per cent result in the CBSE board exams. Three teachers, TP Tarun, Librarian, Jyoti Chauhan, TGT, Sanskrit, and Kapil, PRT, were honoured for their excellence in academics and pedagogy management skills. The chief guest motivated the students to work hard to achieve their goals in life under the superb guidance of their teachers. Fun games were organised by the Pupil-Teachers and the winner teachers were felicitated.