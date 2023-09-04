KV, Dharmsala Cantt, celebrates National Sports Day

National Sports Day was celebrated in the school. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and paying homage to Major Dhyan Chand. Raghav, a student of Class XII, explained the importance of National Sports Day. Vijaya Parihar, PET, as well as the convener of the Sports Day, administered oath to all students of the school to play honestly and faithfully after conducting a march past. After that Principal Pushpa Sharma, hoisted the flag. Sports competitions, like balloon fight, lemon race, frog race, dressing-up race, sack race and 50-metre race, were organised in the primary department in boys and girls category. Kho-kho and badminton games were organised at the house-level in the secondary section in the boys and girls category. Highlighting the importance of sports, Principal Pushpa Sharma motivated the players to participate enthusiastically in sports along with academic activities. The programme concluded with awarding medals and certificates to the students who secured first, second and third positions in the sports competitions.