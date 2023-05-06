KV No. 4, Pathankot

A Menstrual Hygiene Workshop was conducted at the school by Viroga Health Care Centre, Pathankot, for girls of classes VI to IX. The students were guided that girls and women need to maintain good menstrual hygiene to keep themselves healthy. During the workshop, the students were told about the science behind menstruation and myths surroundings it. The girls were also taught basic hygiene that should be maintained during periods. In the end, a doubt-clearing session was also conducted. The students asked questions which were answered by the expert. The workshop was helpful in making students aware about their personal cleanliness and health.