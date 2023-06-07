KV OCF, Chandigarh

On the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day, NCC cadets of the school organised a rally. The cadets made hoardings and encouraged people to quit smoking and tobacco consumption. They were accompanied by Sanjay Singh, Associate NCC Officer of the school NCC unit.The rally that started from the school campus passed through different roads before reaching the assembly area of the school, where a poster-making competition was held.The participants in the rally were raising slogans like "Smoking thrills but it also kills", "smoking causes cancer" etc. Principal KS Pathania congratulated the NCC cadets for their efforts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Major train accident averted in Jharkhand
The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
The police alerted after the woman became untraceable
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...