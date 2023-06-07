KV OCF, Chandigarh

On the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day, NCC cadets of the school organised a rally. The cadets made hoardings and encouraged people to quit smoking and tobacco consumption. They were accompanied by Sanjay Singh, Associate NCC Officer of the school NCC unit.The rally that started from the school campus passed through different roads before reaching the assembly area of the school, where a poster-making competition was held.The participants in the rally were raising slogans like "Smoking thrills but it also kills", "smoking causes cancer" etc. Principal KS Pathania congratulated the NCC cadets for their efforts.