KV, OCF, Chandigarh, holds tree plantation drive

A tree plantation drive was organised by the school to create awareness and sensitise students to climate change and its adverse effects on us under the programme ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’. The guest of honour was RK Dhull, GM, Agriculture Department, Haryana. A range of 75 saplings of various trees were donated by him to be planted in the school garden and periphery of the school playground. All students and teachers participated in the programme. Pits were already made for plantation. One by one students and teachers planted saplings. Students also made some posters and banners on the importance of tree plantation. The guest of honour gave a speech on benefits of planting trees. The school pledged to plant as many trees as possible near it. Principal KS Pathania thanked the guest of honour.
