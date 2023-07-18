KV, OCF, Sector 29 B, Chandigarh

To celebrate Vanmahotsav, the school organised a plethora of events on its premises. The event began with a speech about the importance of trees. Chinmaya, student of Class VIII B, administered a pledge to other students and teachers to plant a tree each and to take care of it. The school’s NCC cadets planted more than 100 saplings on the school premises. Under the guidance of NCC in charge Sanjay Singh, a rally was organised to make people aware of planting more trees and to be a part of ‘Go Green’ initiative. Principal KS Pathania encouraged students to plant tree on their birthday. He told the students that Vanmahotsav is celebrated at the onset of monsoon season because the saplings planted during the period have a greater chance of survival. The Science Department and Eco Club of the school also took part in planting of saplings of various trees.