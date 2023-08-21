KV, OCF, Sector 29 B, Chandigarh

This year 52nd KVS Regional Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament for Boys was organised by the school. As many as 132 (105 badminton and 22 table tennis) players of 33 schools of the Chandigarh region participated in the event. The venue for the badminton tournament was Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. In the U-14 category, KV, Patiala No 2, bagged the first position, KV, Jalandhar Cantt No 2, got the second position and KV, Pathankot No 4, got the third position. In the U-17 singles category, KV-31, Chandigarh, won the first and second place, followed KV, Bathinda No 1. In the U-19 category, KV, Patiala No 2, got the first position, KV-31, Chandigarh, won the second place and KV, Jalalabad, got the third position. In team events, in the U-17 category, KV-31 got the first position, KV-29, Chandigarh, got the second position and KV-47 (first shift) got the third position. In the U-19 category, the first position was bagged by KV, No 2, Patiala, followed by KV-31, Chandigarh, and KV, Hussainpur No1. In table tennis, in the U-14 category, KV, Patiala No 1, got the first position, KV-31, Chandigarh got the second position and KV, Barnala, got the third position. In the U-17 category, KV, No 2, Jalandhar, got the first position and KV, No 2, Patiala, got the second and third position. Venue Principal KS Pathania congratulated the winners and motivated the participants to keep playing. On the closing day, medal ceremony was conducted in KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh, by chief guest KS Pathania, Principal KV, OCF.