KV, OCF, Sector-29, Chandigarh

The school observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A special assembly was organised to inform the students about the illustrious life of the ‘Iron Man of India’. Both staff and students made a commitment to support the well-being of the nation by taking an oath. Principal KS Pathania offered floral tribute to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and reminded the students that alone they are a drop, but in a team, they form an ocean. A run for unity was also organised by the vidyalaya. Around 200 students of Class VII and VIII took part in the run along with Principal and teachers. Students made placards to promote the idea of maintaining national security, integrity and unity. Students spread the message of equality and unity by their slogans and by making human chain. At the end, refreshment was provided to all the children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...