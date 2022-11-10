KV, OCF, Sector-29, Chandigarh

The school observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A special assembly was organised to inform the students about the illustrious life of the ‘Iron Man of India’. Both staff and students made a commitment to support the well-being of the nation by taking an oath. Principal KS Pathania offered floral tribute to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and reminded the students that alone they are a drop, but in a team, they form an ocean. A run for unity was also organised by the vidyalaya. Around 200 students of Class VII and VIII took part in the run along with Principal and teachers. Students made placards to promote the idea of maintaining national security, integrity and unity. Students spread the message of equality and unity by their slogans and by making human chain. At the end, refreshment was provided to all the children.