KV OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the International Women's Day by organising a plethora of activities. A special morning assembly was arranged to celebrate the day. Speeches and poems were presented by students. Gazal, a student of Class IX, presented a beautiful rendition of "Nari Shakti". The guest of honour was ACP, Panchkula, Mamta Sodha, Padma Shri awardee and an Everester, and the special guest was Poonam, ASO, Army. Sodha stressed the importance of women empowerment. Teachers Madhu Dhingra, Swati Bansal, JK Pawar, Balbir Singh and Ruchi Garg highlighted the role and importance of women in our society. This event was organised to honour women who have made a mark in various fields. The guest of honour presented a trophy to Kumari Kritika of Class VIII, who bagged the second position in the Junior National Fencing Championship and Shaloo Balouria for her exceptional services for the school. Principal KS Pathania felicitated all female staff members by presenting them cards and bouquets. A workshop was also organised for girl students of Classes VI to IX on menstruation hygiene.
