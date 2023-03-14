KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

Holi was celebrated at the school. The celebration started with the speech of Principal KS Pathania. He stated that Holi is a festival of new beginning, new hope and new opportunities. He also gave a message to play ‘Safe Holi’ with dry herbal colours only and not to waste water on the festival. He reiterated to forget, forgive and start afresh and burn all evil feelings or thoughts in the holy fire of ‘Holika Dahan’. All staff members along with Principal sprinkled organic colours on one another. They danced on the beats of dhol and melodious Holi songs. The celebration came to end with everyone enjoying gujhia and refreshment. Sanjay Singh, staff secretary, and Garima Bhatt, member of the staff club, threw light on the significance of Holi and presented a vote of thanks.
