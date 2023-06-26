KV OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The school conducted an orientation programme. Principal K S Pathania, CCA in-charge Ravindra Kaur and other teachers began the event by welcoming parents and tiny tots. Hand impressions of the kids were taken to make the event memorable. Santwana introduced NEP, FLN and 'Vidya Pravesh' to make the parents familiar with innovation done in the field of education. Welcome cards and gifts were presented to the tiny tots. The Principal, while addressing the audience, emphasised on the importance on reading and writing.