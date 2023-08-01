KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The Ministry of Education organised Janbhagidari events across the country to celebrate the third anniversary of the NEP. The school organised the events as per given schedule (July 25 to 28) under the guidance of Principal KS Pathania. On July 26, a parent-teachers meet was organised under the leadership of Jatinder Kaur and Navneet Kaur. More than 50 parents and community members attended the meeting. Rashmi sensitised the parents by presenting a PPT. On July 27, a pottery workshop was organised by Ruchi Garg in cooperation with artist Hassan Mohammad. Under the leadership of Chanderlekha and Rajani Gandha, students filled the colours of their creativity and imagination in the activities of wall painting, poster making and rangoli making.