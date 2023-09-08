KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The school hosted an enlightening session by Mohit Mittal, a globally renowned expert in Holistic Health Solutions and Preventive Care. The session was a watershed moment, highlighting the importance of prioritising mental health within the educational system. The session was attended by students of Class X, XI and XII. After this fruitful workshop, tree plantation was also done on the vidyalaya premises by the guest speaker and Principal in collaboration with the Eco Club student members under the guidance of Madhu Dhingra, PGT, Biology.