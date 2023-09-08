KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The school hosted an enlightening session by Mohit Mittal, a globally renowned expert in Holistic Health Solutions and Preventive Care. The session was a watershed moment, highlighting the importance of prioritising mental health within the educational system. The session was attended by students of Class X, XI and XII. After this fruitful workshop, tree plantation was also done on the vidyalaya premises by the guest speaker and Principal in collaboration with the Eco Club student members under the guidance of Madhu Dhingra, PGT, Biology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance
Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President
All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner
Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada
The outer walls of Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Society Mand...
Bypoll Results 2023: Congress takes lead in Uttarakhand, SP in Uttar Pradesh; BJP in Tripura
The seven seats are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai
The incident takes place in the early hours of Thursday