KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The school celebrated National Sports Day to commemorate birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand. The chief guest was KS Pathania, Principal, KV, OCF. Tiny tots of the music club of the school sang a song. Many sports events were carried out, which included tug-of-war between students and teachers, sack race, lemon race, 100 m race and inter-house volleyball match. The Principal of the school addressed the students and their parents, congratulating all the winning students, and appreciating the efforts taken by each student on the day.
