KV, Palampur, celebrates Hindi Pakhwada

Hindi Pakhwada was celebrated at the school. During the fortnight, students participated in different activities like Hindi dictation, poem recitation, essay writing, extempore, slogan writing, etc. Hindi Diwas was celebrated and the day began with lighting the lamp by officiating Principal of the Vidyalaya Rajeev Kumar. The programme was hosted by Monika, TGT, Hindi, and Kavita, TGT, Hindi. All the teachers and students present in the hall took oath of Hindi Rajbhasha and pledged to do the maximum work of the vidyalaya in Hindi language only. Many teachers — Sunit Koul, Kavita and Parveen — recited their self-composed poems. Competitions were organised for teachers as well on the day. Prizes and certificates were distributed to winning students and teachers.

