KVS national sports meet concluded

The curtains came down on the 51st KVS National Sports Meet (boys) U-17 at Lovely Professional University. The last day of the meet witnessed the exciting contests by students to secure the top honours in all the matches. Raipur region lifted the winner's trophy after defeating their rival Varanasi by a score of 26-17 in handball while Dehradun clinched the champion title in basketball over Jaipur by 76-33. In volleyball, Varanasi came out on top by defeating Agra with a score of 3-1 and in kabaddi, Delhi region emerged victorious over Mumbai by a wide margin of 65-42. Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore, Assistant Commissioner, KVS Chandigarh Region, congratulated the winners.