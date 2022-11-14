KVS national sports meet concluded

The curtains came down on the 51st KVS National Sports Meet (boys) U-17 at Lovely Professional University. The last day of the meet witnessed the exciting contests by students to secure the top honours in all the matches. Raipur region lifted the winner's trophy after defeating their rival Varanasi by a score of 26-17 in handball while Dehradun clinched the champion title in basketball over Jaipur by 76-33. In volleyball, Varanasi came out on top by defeating Agra with a score of 3-1 and in kabaddi, Delhi region emerged victorious over Mumbai by a wide margin of 65-42. Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore, Assistant Commissioner, KVS Chandigarh Region, congratulated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions
Biden said he and Xi have a ‘responsibility’ to show that th...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Former Haryana governor Dhanik Lal Mandal dies at 90
Had served as Haryana governor between 1990 and 1995