icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / KVS Regional Sports Meet commences

KVS Regional Sports Meet commences

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:59 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The 55th KVS Regional Sports Meet of the Chandigarh Region has commenced its third phase at Lovely Professional University. Organised by PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantt, the event features approximately 519 talented boys from across the region competing in six disciplines — handball, kabaddi, volleyball, badminton, yoga and boxing. In the opening matches of the handball U-17 category, KV, Pathankot, dominated KV, 3 BRD, Chandigarh, with a score of 17–9, while in U-17 kabaddi, KV No 4, Pathankot, defeated KV No 5, Bathinda Cantt. Principal Ravinder Kumar welcomed the participants, officials and event in-charges, emphasising that the meet aims to promote a strong spirit of sportsmanship among students. The seamless execution of the event was ensured by VK Kaul, Director of the Sports Cell at LPU, alongside KVS officials KS Sangha, Amit Tomar, Balraj Singh and Neelam Sehgal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts