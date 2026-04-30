KVS Regional Sports Meet commences

The 55th KVS Regional Sports Meet of the Chandigarh Region has commenced its third phase at Lovely Professional University. Organised by PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantt, the event features approximately 519 talented boys from across the region competing in six disciplines — handball, kabaddi, volleyball, badminton, yoga and boxing. In the opening matches of the handball U-17 category, KV, Pathankot, dominated KV, 3 BRD, Chandigarh, with a score of 17–9, while in U-17 kabaddi, KV No 4, Pathankot, defeated KV No 5, Bathinda Cantt. Principal Ravinder Kumar welcomed the participants, officials and event in-charges, emphasising that the meet aims to promote a strong spirit of sportsmanship among students. The seamless execution of the event was ensured by VK Kaul, Director of the Sports Cell at LPU, alongside KVS officials KS Sangha, Amit Tomar, Balraj Singh and Neelam Sehgal.
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