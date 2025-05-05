DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Labour Day celebrated at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Labour Day celebrated at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

School Note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:05 AM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated Labour Day by honouring the hardworking individuals who contribute to the school community. A special assembly was conducted, where students expressed their heartfelt thanks to the people who support them daily. The students extended their gratitude to the school staff, including teachers, administrators, and maintenance personnel. They thanked the drivers and conductors who ensure safe transportation. As a token of appreciation, students created heartfelt ‘Thank You’ cards for these unsung heroes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper