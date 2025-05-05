Labour Day celebrated at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Labour Day by honouring the hardworking individuals who contribute to the school community. A special assembly was conducted, where students expressed their heartfelt thanks to the people who support them daily. The students extended their gratitude to the school staff, including teachers, administrators, and maintenance personnel. They thanked the drivers and conductors who ensure safe transportation. As a token of appreciation, students created heartfelt ‘Thank You’ cards for these unsung heroes.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement