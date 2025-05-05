Labour Day celebrations at SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

The school celebrated Labour Day with heartfelt gratitude to honour the dignity of labour. The event aimed to instil respect for all forms of work and appreciation for the efforts of those who serve the school and society. Students enthusiastically participated in various activities. As a gesture of respect, they prepared sandwiches and lemonade to offer to the school’s support staff. Kindergarten students added charm to the celebration by participating in a fancy dress competition, donning creative costumes to represent community helpers such as cobblers, plumbers, and carpenters. Students crafted colourful ‘Thank You’ cards to express their appreciation to the helpers who contribute silently to the school’s functioning. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu commended the initiative and stated that such activities help nurture empathy and gratitude from an early age.