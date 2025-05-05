DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Labour Day celebrations at SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

Labour Day celebrations at SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

School Note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:03 AM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated Labour Day with heartfelt gratitude to honour the dignity of labour. The event aimed to instil respect for all forms of work and appreciation for the efforts of those who serve the school and society. Students enthusiastically participated in various activities. As a gesture of respect, they prepared sandwiches and lemonade to offer to the school’s support staff. Kindergarten students added charm to the celebration by participating in a fancy dress competition, donning creative costumes to represent community helpers such as cobblers, plumbers, and carpenters. Students crafted colourful ‘Thank You’ cards to express their appreciation to the helpers who contribute silently to the school’s functioning. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu commended the initiative and stated that such activities help nurture empathy and gratitude from an early age.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper