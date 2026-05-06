Labour Day observed

Labour Day was observed at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula. A special assembly was conducted to highlight the dignity of labour, followed by a heartfelt poetry recitation and a beautifully choreographed dance dedicated to the occasion. Students also presented a melodious song expressing gratitude towards the helping staff. The celebration became even more joyful as all supporting staff members actively participated in fun games and enjoyed the moments wholeheartedly. As a token of appreciation, the school management and Principal felicitated them with gifts, making the day truly special and memorable.

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