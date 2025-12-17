DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Lakshay shines in FXC World Cup

Lakshay shines in FXC World Cup

Achievers

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Lakshay Thakur, a student of DAV Public School, Manali, has etched his name in the annals of excellence with a resounding performance at the Fire Ball Extreme Challenge (FXC) World Cup in Italy. The prestigious tournament, held in Lignano Sabiadaro from December 2 to 7 witnessed Lakshay’s remarkable talent, unwavering dedication, and unrelenting passion as he made the Indian team clinch the bronze medal. Lakshay’s extraordinary achievement has surged waves of pride and jubilation throughout his school, community and country. Principal Anita Verma lauded Lakshay’s achievement, saying, “He has brought immense glory not only to DAV family, but to the entire country and inspired a generation of young minds. His remarkable performance is a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

