Lakshita wins bronze in 400 m race

Lakshita wins bronze in 400 m race

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:41 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Lakshita, a promising athlete of Class XI (Humanities) of Pratap Public School, Karnal, won bronze medal in the 400 m race at the CBSE National Athletic Meet, held in Varanasi. Her dedication, discipline and relentless hard work have truly paid off at the national level. The school management and principal congratulated Lakshita on this commendable achievement and wished her greater success in future competitions.

