Home / The School Tribune / 'Langar' organised to commemorate martyrdom of Mata Gujri, Sahibzadas

'Langar' organised to commemorate martyrdom of Mata Gujri, Sahibzadas

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
Alpine Public School, Bhawanigarh, commemorated the martyrdom of Mata Gujri and the Sahibzadas — Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh —by organising a langar at the school’s main gate. Students and staff participated wholeheartedly reflecting the Sikh principles of equality, brotherhood, and vand chhako. Students were enlightened about the supreme sacrifice, courage, and steadfast faith of Mata Gujri and the four Sahibzadas. School Manager Sardar Harmeet Singh Garewal termed the initiative a strong foundation for students' character building, while Principal Roma Arora thanked the staff and students for their sincere efforts. The week-long Shaheedi Diwas observance included poster making, slogan writing, poem recitation, board decoration, langar seva, and screening of the film Chaar Sahibzade, instilling values of courage, service, sacrifice, and patience among students.

