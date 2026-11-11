Language and vocational festival at GMHS, Sec-49, Chandigarh

Government Model High School, Sector 49-D, Chandigarh, hosted a grand Language and Vocational Festival under the leadership of Headmistress Meenakshi Soni. The festival was seamlessly coordinated by the dedicated language and vocational subject teachers and featured a colourful array of exhibits, interactive models, cultural displays and delicious treats. The Hindi Language and Creative Learning section featured ‘Doho Ki Gyan Vatika’, in which students beautifully displayed inspiring ‘dohas’ along with their meanings. An innovative QR code facility enabled visitors to scan the codes and listen to audio recitations of the ‘dohas’. Creative grammar and literary models showcased topics such as ‘Upsarg’, Hindi grammar, ‘Samvad Lekhan’, the fascinating evolution of traditional letter writing into modern email communication, and the significance of Diwali. The ‘Punjabi Sbhyachaar’ section presented the rich cultural heritage, traditional roots and authentic lifestyle of Punjab, leaving visitors thoroughly inspired. The English Language and Modern Communication section featured interactive exhibits and models showcasing creative English learning and effective communication skills. The Vocational Exhibition highlighted Information Technology through models demonstrating modern IT applications and digital skills, while the Apparel and Textile section featured creative displays highlighting garment design and practical vocational artistry. Adding to the excitement were delicious food stalls featuring crowd favourites such as bhelpuri, chana chaat, crisp golgappas and refreshing, authentic lassi. The festival provided a vibrant platform for experiential learning, creativity and the celebration of linguistic and vocational skills.