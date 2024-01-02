Language camp at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A Language and Inspiration Camp was organised on the premises of the school. Theatre artistes Ramesh Banwala and Gaurav Ashri were the chief guests. Principal Ravinder Kumar welcomed the chief guests. The camp was organised under the chairmanship of NSS officer Surender Kumar. In his address, the chief guests inspired the children to participate in such camps. At the end of the programme, the Samriti Symbol was presented to the guests by Programme Officer Surender Kumar, VP Sharma and Principal Ravinder Kumar. School teachers Suman DP, Seema DP, Anju and Dheeraj were present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike
There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...
Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement
Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...
Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar
He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...
4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur
Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...