Language camp at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A Language and Inspiration Camp was organised on the premises of the school. Theatre artistes Ramesh Banwala and Gaurav Ashri were the chief guests. Principal Ravinder Kumar welcomed the chief guests. The camp was organised under the chairmanship of NSS officer Surender Kumar. In his address, the chief guests inspired the children to participate in such camps. At the end of the programme, the Samriti Symbol was presented to the guests by Programme Officer Surender Kumar, VP Sharma and Principal Ravinder Kumar. School teachers Suman DP, Seema DP, Anju and Dheeraj were present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jind