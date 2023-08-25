Language is a form of life

We take our linguistic skill for granted and the present era has undoubtedly been marred by a reduction in the scholars of Indian languages.

Language is not just a way of speaking but also a form of life. What would life have been if we were not able to express our feelings. Nothing could have been done — writing, reading or even speaking without the very fabric of human lives — language.

There was a time when being able to speak different languages eloquently and perfectly, in a scholarly manner, was a measure of one’s intellect and social status.

Your mother tongue is what defines you. It is like a micro-chip from which tremendous amounts of data about the various facets of your life can emerge.

Across cultures, people have used language as a powerful tool to express ideas, to impart knowledge and to generate and invoke love and hatred.

The pen is indeed mightier than the sword because of the power of language.

Today’s cultures are truly a confluence of the languages that were ‘made’ many years ago and are still evolving.

Indian culture has perennially been based on new teachings and ideas and perhaps, it is no wonder that without a language to communicate these ideas, there would have been no culture.

Languages have always been the tool of conveying beliefs and very often, dissent and without them we wouldn't have reached the pinnacle of civilisation. From language emerges a sense of belonging. It gives birth to national pride, in any nation across the globe.

However, lost in today's youth world of Instagram and slangs, these languages are having a hard time to stay relevant.

Being school-going myself, I try to be in touch with our languages but am often brought face-to-face with the stark reality of today, which is that languages are no longer as revered as they used to be.

Saikrit Gulati, Class IX, St John's High School, Chandigarh