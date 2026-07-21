Lavya, Samaira bag medals at skating meet

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, celebrated achievement of its young skating champions at the 11th National Ranking Speed Skating Tournament held in Noida. Demonstrating exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship, Lavya Bhatti brought laurels to the school by winning a gold medal, silver medal, and bronze medal, showcasing remarkable consistency throughout the championship. Samaira Jaswal delivered an outstanding performance by clinching two gold medals and a silver medal. Their remarkable accomplishments reflect months of rigorous practice, unwavering determination, and the true spirit of a champion.

Advertisement