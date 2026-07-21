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Home / The School Tribune / Lavya, Samaira bag medals at skating meet

Lavya, Samaira bag medals at skating meet

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:21 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, celebrated achievement of its young skating champions at the 11th National Ranking Speed Skating Tournament held in Noida. Demonstrating exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship, Lavya Bhatti brought laurels to the school by winning a gold medal, silver medal, and bronze medal, showcasing remarkable consistency throughout the championship. Samaira Jaswal delivered an outstanding performance by clinching two gold medals and a silver medal. Their remarkable accomplishments reflect months of rigorous practice, unwavering determination, and the true spirit of a champion.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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