Lawrence School wins Best Band Costume Trophy

The Lawrence School, Sanawar (Solan), achieved remarkable success at the All India IPSC Band Championship 2026, held at The Rajkumar College, Rajkot, Gujarat. Competing against leading public schools from across the country, Tunir Tawar was adjudged the Best Drummer and received an individual trophy. The school band also won the overall trophy for Best Costume, impressing the judges with its presentation, attire and discipline. Headmaster Ruchi Pradhan Datta congratulated the students, describing their achievement as a matter of pride and a reflection of the school’s rich co-curricular tradition.