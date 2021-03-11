As a step towards inspiring and educating children to take up the responsibility of saving environment, an awareness rally was taken out on the occasion of Environment Day by students of Laxmi Memorial Public School Bhoti, Hamirpur. The whole school actively participated in the activities organised on the occasion and pledged to take care of Mother Earth and to keep their surroundings clean and green.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...