Leadership Conclave concludes at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Leadership Conclave concludes at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
The Leadership Conclave-2025 at the school concluded on a powerful note, marking the end of a three-day celebration of dialogue, intellect, and leadership. Centred around the theme, ‘Arsenal of Arguments’, the conclave aimed to nurture critical thinking, persuasive communication, and purposeful debate among students. The event commenced with great enthusiasm, graced by Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, the first woman IAS officer from Jammu & Kashmir and recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Civil Services 2023. The inaugural day saw vibrant cultural performances and the formal opening of the Model United Nations, sparking spirited debates and diplomatic discussions. Throughout the conclave, students engaged in thought-provoking sessions, panel discussions, and competitions that fostered leadership, innovation, and confidence. The grand finale was marked by the presence of Dr Aman Sharma, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at AIIMS, Jhajjar, as the chief guest. The final round of the parliamentary debate showcased outstanding oratory and critical thinking skills, aligning perfectly with the conclave’s theme. Cultural presentations added grace to the closing ceremony, and awards were presented to honour the dedication and achievements of participants. The presence of the school management and dignitaries added prestige and encouragement throughout the conclave.

