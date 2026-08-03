Leading with a purpose: A year of excellence across academics and beyond

How would you summarise the school’s overall academic and co-curricular performance this past year?

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The school delivered an exceptional all-round performance, excelling in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities. Students achieved outstanding CBSE Board results, with perfect scores in major subjects, highest marks of 97 per cent in Class X and 97.8 per cent in Class XII, and 10 NEET qualifiers. Students also excelled in Olympiads, debates, arts, music, theatre and national-level sports, reflecting holistic development and excellence.

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What new teaching methods or EdTech tools did you introduce this year, and what impact have you seen?

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The school strengthened digital learning through interactive smart classrooms, AI-enabled learning from Class III onwards, SchoolPad LMS, digital assessments, virtual mathematics labs, coding, robotics, STEM education, a new language lab and regular teacher training. These initiatives improved student engagement, conceptual understanding, personalised learning, digital literacy, collaboration, critical thinking, and competency-based teaching, creating more inclusive and future-ready classrooms.

What specific steps has the school taken to ensure holistic learning — beyond academics — for students?

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The school promotes holistic education through sports, cultural activities, clubs, leadership opportunities, Kaushal Bodh life skills programme, community service, health and wellness initiatives, career guidance, AI and STEM education, and value-based learning. Regular participation in competitions, environmental campaigns, counselling sessions, and social outreach programmes helps students develop confidence, creativity, resilience, leadership, empathy, and responsible citizenship.

How are you addressing learning gaps or supporting students with different learning needs?

The school adopts an inclusive, student-centred approach through diagnostic assessments, differentiated teaching, remedial and enrichment classes, personalised mentoring, competency-based learning, and digital platforms offering self-paced practice. Counselling services, inclusive education practices, continuous teacher training and strong parent-school collaboration ensure every learner receives the academic, emotional, and personalised support needed to achieve their full potential.

What initiatives have been rolled out for teacher training and professional development this year?

Teachers regularly participated in CBSE Capacity Building Programmes covering competency-based education, NCF, FLN, inclusive education, AI, classroom management, experiential learning, mental health, and digital literacy. Faculty also attended district-level AI and STEM workshops, subject-specific training, DIKSHA courses, and CBSE Centre of Excellence programmes, completing at least 50 hours of professional development annually.

How do you measure success beyond exam results, including student well-being and life skills?

The school believes success extends beyond academic scores and focuses on the overall development of students. Achievement is measured through participation in sports, arts, leadership programmes, STEM activities, debates, quizzes, and community service. Equal emphasis is placed on nurturing integrity, empathy, discipline, resilience, teamwork, confidence, and leadership, preparing students to become responsible and compassionate citizens. Our success is reflected in students who leave school with confidence, resilience and leadership qualities.

What are the top priorities for the school in the current academic year?

The school's priorities include strengthening competency-based and experiential learning through authentic assessments, project-based education, and inquiry-driven teaching. It also aims to expand AI, coding, STEM and digital literacy across classrooms while enhancing mental health support, counselling, sports, performing arts, leadership programmes, and club activities to nurture confident, innovative and future-ready global citizens.