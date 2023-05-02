Learning hub at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

SD School Narwana, Maharishi Vidya Mandir, DAV and Motilal Nehru Public Schools participated in the Hub of Learning under the CBSE at the school premises. The learning hub is a technology-rich learning environment with virtual and physical components, providing formal and informal opportunities for learners to engage with peers. The children practiced shooting at the shooting range on the premises of the school. Sandeep Dahiya, chairman of the management committee, said goal setting was the cornerstone of children's lives, if time was utilised properly, then the child could face different situations and reach his goal and make his dream come true.
