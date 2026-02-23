Lecture on ‘De-addiction from drugs and social awareness’ organised

A lecture on ‘De-addiction from drugs and social awareness’ was organised at Sri Dasmesh Public Sr Sec School, 1-Dhillon Marg, Model Town, Patiala. Paramjit Singh, a motivational speaker, delivered a speech highlighting the adverse effects of drugs. He mentioned the importance of donating body parts, including hair for cancer patients. The principal thanked the speaker for enlightening and motivated the students regarding de-addiction.

Advertisement