Legal aid awareness session held

Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, organised an enriching legal aid awareness session. The session was conducted for the members of the school’s Legal Literacy Club with the aim of creating awareness about legal rights and access to justice. The programme was chaired by Ajay Kumar, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Panchkula, who also served as the keynote speaker. In his insightful address, he elaborated on the crucial role of DLSA and NLSA in ensuring access to justice for all, particularly for marginalised, financially disadvantaged, and vulnerable sections of society. He emphasised the importance of legal awareness in strengthening democracy and empowering citizens. The session also featured Kompal Arora and Megha Sharma, practising advocates at the District Court, Panchkula, who shared valuable perspectives on the functioning of the legal system and highlighted practical aspects of legal aid services. Their interaction with the students made the session highly engaging and informative.
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