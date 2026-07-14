Legal awareness session organised

A legal awareness session was organised at Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, under the guidance of Ajay Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula. The resource person, Kompal Arora, Panel Advocate (Pro Bono), DLSA, Panchkula, sensitised the students to their legal rights and duties, various NALSA schemes, child protection laws and the provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012. The session also focused on cybercrime awareness, covering important topics such as cyber grooming, cyberbullying, online fraud and safe digital practices. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation, with students actively interacting with the resource person by asking insightful questions and gaining practical knowledge about legal rights, digital safety and responsible online behaviour. Ajay Kumar planted a sapling on the school campus and highlighted the importance of protecting trees and conserving the environment. Principal Dr Mamta Goel appreciated the initiative and remarked that such awareness programmes empower young minds with essential legal knowledge and ethical values, enabling them to make informed decisions and contribute positively to society.
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