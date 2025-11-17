Legal Awareness Session organised

Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, organised a Legal Awareness Session under NALSA/HALSA. The session aimed to educate students about juvenile rights, legal aid schemes, Lok Adalat Acts, and Road Safety Acts, as well as DLSA’s role in providing access to these services. Sonia Saini led the session, discussing DLSA’s initiatives and how students can get involved. She highlighted special provisions for juveniles, empowering them with knowledge of their legal rights and remedies. Then Simran took over the session and focused on road safety rules and ways to avoid violations. The interactive session encouraged students to become informed citizens and problem solvers, guiding their communities on legal matters. The event saw active participation and engagement from students, making it a resounding success.

