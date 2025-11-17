DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Legal Awareness Session organised

Legal Awareness Session organised

School note

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, organised a Legal Awareness Session under NALSA/HALSA. The session aimed to educate students about juvenile rights, legal aid schemes, Lok Adalat Acts, and Road Safety Acts, as well as DLSA’s role in providing access to these services. Sonia Saini led the session, discussing DLSA’s initiatives and how students can get involved. She highlighted special provisions for juveniles, empowering them with knowledge of their legal rights and remedies. Then Simran took over the session and focused on road safety rules and ways to avoid violations. The interactive session encouraged students to become informed citizens and problem solvers, guiding their communities on legal matters. The event saw active participation and engagement from students, making it a resounding success.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts