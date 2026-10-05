Lessons for Life Building a culture of purposeful learning

Q. How would you summarise the school’s overall academic and co-curricular performance this past year?

The past academic year has been a highly productive and fulfilling one for our school. Our students have demonstrated strong academic progress, supported by active classroom participation, experiential learning, and a consistent focus on conceptual understanding. Equally encouraging has been their performance beyond the classroom, with enthusiastic participation in sports, cultural and literary activities, competitions, and community initiatives. Their achievements and growing confidence reflect our endeavour to nurture learners who are not only academically capable but also curious, creative, resilient, and socially responsible.

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Q. What new teaching methods or EdTech tools did you introduce this year, and what impact have you seen?

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We have continued to strengthen the purposeful integration of technology into teaching and learning through smart classrooms, ERP-enabled academic monitoring, AI-supported learning resources, and interactive digital content. At the pedagogical level, our teachers have increasingly adopted activity-based, experiential, and competency-focused approaches aligned with the vision of NEP 2020. The impact has been visible in greater classroom engagement, better conceptual clarity, more personalised learning opportunities, and increased student participation. Technology has also helped us strengthen academic monitoring and create more meaningful communication between teachers and parents.

Q. What specific steps has the school taken to ensure holistic learning-beyond academics-for students?

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We believe education must prepare children not merely for examinations, but for life. Our students are therefore given regular opportunities to engage in sports, performing arts, literary and creative activities, life-skills programmes, environmental initiatives, leadership roles, and community service. Clubs, wellness programmes, experiential projects, and value-based activities provide spaces where students learn to collaborate, communicate, make decisions, take responsibility, and understand the world around them. These experiences help develop confidence, empathy, creativity, resilience, and a strong sense of citizenship.

Q. How are you addressing learning gaps or supporting students with different learning needs?

We follow an inclusive approach in which learning needs are identified early through regular assessments and continuous classroom observation. Students requiring additional support are provided targeted remediation, differentiated instruction, and individual attention, while peer learning and collaborative activities enable children to learn from one another. Counselling support and close coordination with parents further strengthen this process. Our objective is not to make every learner progress in exactly the same way, but to ensure that every child receives the right support and opportunity to reach their potential.

Q. Which initiatives have been rolled out for teacher training and professional development this year?

During the year, our teachers participated in CBSE training programmes and professional development workshops covering competency-based education, assessment practices, classroom management, inclusive education, and the effective use of AI and technology in teaching. We have also encouraged peer learning, collaborative planning, classroom observations, and internal sharing of best practices. The aim is to create a culture in which teachers are themselves continuous learners-reflective, adaptable, and prepared for the evolving needs of today's students.

Q. How do you measure success beyond exam results-including student well-being and life skills?

For us, examination results are only one measure of educational success. We also look closely at a child’s confidence, curiosity, communication, emotional resilience, ability to collaborate, leadership, creativity, behaviour, and willingness to contribute to the community. Student participation and progress across academic, social, cultural, and sporting domains provide important indicators of growth. Ultimately, we consider a student successful when they are becoming increasingly independent, compassionate, responsible, and capable of making thoughtful choices-not simply when they achieve a high score.

What are the top priorities for the school in the current academic year?

Our immediate priorities are to deepen competency-based and experiential learning, strengthen the thoughtful use of technology and AI across teaching and school processes, and place an even greater emphasis on student well-being and inclusion. We also want to expand opportunities for leadership, skill development, creativity, and real-world learning. Our larger goal is to ensure that students leave school not only with knowledge, but with the confidence, adaptability, values, and skills required to navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.