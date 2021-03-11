Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm. A rakhi-making competition was organised where students showcased their artistic skills by making beautiful Tricolour rakhis. The entire campus of the school wore a festive look as it was decorated with Tricolours as per “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme initiated by the Union Government. Chairman of the school Narender Singla appreciated the efforts of the students and wished everyone ‘Happy Raksha Bandhan’.
