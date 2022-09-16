Litera Heritage School , Panchkula

Hindi Diwas was celebrated in the school on September 14. Students made various posters which glorified the importance of Hindi in our lives. A special assembly was held where students highlighted the importance of Hindi. Many competitions like essay writing, speech and poetry recitation were organised. Chairman of the school Narinder Singla motivated the students to feel proud of our mother language.
